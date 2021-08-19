Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.