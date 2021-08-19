Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,748,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000.

THMAU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

