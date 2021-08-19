Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

MCAP Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.21.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

