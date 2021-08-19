Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €850.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER traded down €26.40 ($31.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €718.00 ($844.71). 225,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €750.57.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.