Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,557 Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $170,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $496,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $654,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

