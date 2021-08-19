Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.
RY stock opened at C$130.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28.
In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Insiders have sold a total of 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 in the last ninety days.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
