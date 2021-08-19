Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

RY stock opened at C$130.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Insiders have sold a total of 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

