Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 191.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,008,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 146,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

