RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.12 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $45,327.15 or 0.99381495 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $89.12 million and approximately $344,530.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001988 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

