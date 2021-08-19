Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.85. Rupert Resources shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 21,623 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$992.18 million and a PE ratio of -107.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.51.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.0400694 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$3,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$96,323,790.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

