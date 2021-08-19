Rupiah Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $1.59 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00847938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

