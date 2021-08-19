Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of RYAN opened at $29.74 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

