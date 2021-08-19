Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

