Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in July

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.1 days.
Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
