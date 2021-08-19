Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in July

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.1 days.

Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment.

