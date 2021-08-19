Savix 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Savix has a market cap of $356,449.24 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00011687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,374 coins and its circulating supply is 65,553 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

