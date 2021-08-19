ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
