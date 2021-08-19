ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 33.3% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

