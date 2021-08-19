Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 3,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

