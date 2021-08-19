Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 3.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 123,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,860. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.