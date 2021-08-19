Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$63.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $47.63 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.0959 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

