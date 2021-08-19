Scotiabank Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.82.

TD stock opened at C$85.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.38. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

