SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SCYX opened at $6.30 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several research firms recently commented on SCYX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.