SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SCYX opened at $6.30 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms recently commented on SCYX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

