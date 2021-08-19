SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $318.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $326.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

