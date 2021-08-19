Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

