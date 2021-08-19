Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 777 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The company had a trading volume of 397,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,111. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.