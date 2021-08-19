Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Update

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 339,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 142.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYES stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 29,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,671. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

