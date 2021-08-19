Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.15. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.