SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach Purchases 50,000 Shares

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 194,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,104. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SenesTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 98.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

