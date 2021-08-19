SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%.

SG Blocks stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. SG Blocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -5.36.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

