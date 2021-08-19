SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.02. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 70,407 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SGOCO Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.