Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 382,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $290,725.66. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,045 shares of company stock worth $2,336,960 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

