Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,495,509 shares of company stock worth $378,329,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. 1,107,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,197. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

