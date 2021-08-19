ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00.

SWAV stock opened at $187.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after acquiring an additional 244,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

