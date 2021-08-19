Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Declines By 23.8%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20. Accolade has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.