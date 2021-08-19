Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Drops By 20.1%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 690,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 919.7 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

