Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Increases By 27.5%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 551,300 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNW opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

