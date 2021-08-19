Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rises By 27.5%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 551,300 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

