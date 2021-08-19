Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Decreases By 16.8%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Celcuity by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The company has a market cap of $295.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.