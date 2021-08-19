Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Grows By 32.3%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CEPU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,013. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $361.85 million, a PE ratio of -245.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

