Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Drops By 24.7%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 78,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,598. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,413,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

