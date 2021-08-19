Short Interest in D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) Declines By 33.3%

D7 Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DGIF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. D7 Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
