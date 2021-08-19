Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Drops By 43.1%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HZNOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HZNOF remained flat at $$5.72 on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

