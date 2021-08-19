Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Drops By 18.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,450,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 654,479 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,972,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 665,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 497,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,372. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

