Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Expands By 16.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,423.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETTYF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $$32.36 during midday trading on Thursday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.71.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

