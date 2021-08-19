Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Grows By 17.9%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.96. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

