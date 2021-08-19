Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declines By 33.3%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASET opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.