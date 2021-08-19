Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Grows By 40.0%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GSHHY stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

