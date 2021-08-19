Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Grows By 40.0%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GSHHY stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
