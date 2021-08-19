Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rises By 18.0%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $10.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.43. 65,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $17,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

