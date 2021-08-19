Short Interest in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Declines By 18.3%

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.