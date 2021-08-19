Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 29.9%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

