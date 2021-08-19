Short Interest in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Grows By 20.3%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

