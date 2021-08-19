Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Grows By 37.7%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

